Pakistan NSA set to visit Afghanistan this week

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 17 (ANI): Pakistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf is set to visit Kabul this week amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.

This would be the second high-level visit from Pakistan since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August last year, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

According to the Pakistani daily, a high-powered Pak delegation led by the Pak NSA would undertake a two-day trip to Kabul on Tuesday on directives of the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The report said the delegation has been tasked to assess the on-ground situation.

This visit comes as several contentious issues have emerged between the two countries clashed including the border fencing issue which led to clashes at the Durand Line.



Moreover, this visit is also significant due to the building humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan which is likely to affect its next-door neighbor.

Describing a "nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan", the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, last week warned that the world is "in a race against time to help the Afghan people."

Speaking to journalists in New York, the UN chief said the scale of the appeal "reflects the scale of the despair."

"Babies being sold to feed their siblings. Freezing health facilities overflowing with malnourished children. People burning their possessions to keep warm. Livelihoods across the country have been lost."

Currently, more than half the population of Afghanistan depends on life-saving assistance. (ANI)

