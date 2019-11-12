Pakistan officials in Kabul to apologize for harassing Afghan envoy

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 11 (ANI): A Pakistani delegation led by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), chief General Faiz Hameed, arrived in Kabul on Monday to apologize to Afghan officials over the harassment of Kabul envoy, Tolo News reported citing a reliable source.

Two Pakistan Foreign Ministry's deputies are also part of the delegation. The source told that the Pakistani delegation will "apologize" to Afghan officials over the harassment of Afghanistan's ambassador in Islamabad.

Neither the Afghan nor Pakistani government has confirmed the report so far.

On November 3, Pakistan Foreign Office summoned the Afghan envoy to convey its concerns over the safety and security of its diplomatic personnel.

On November 4, Afghanistan has objected to the summoning of its charge d'affaires by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry over the harassment claims made by Pakistani diplomats working in the country's embassy in Kabul.

A statement by Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, "Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan expresses its severe objection and deepest concern over the summoning of the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to Islamabad by Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) and the misconduct of the entity's personnel, and deems this action in clear contradiction with diplomatic norms and principles." (ANI)