Pakistan: One killed, five injured in IED explosion in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], Oct 16 (ANI): One policeman was killed while five others were injured in an IED explosion in Quetta on Tuesday evening.

'Dawn' reported that the blast took place in Quetta's Double Road area. It quoted police sources as saying that the target of the blast was police mobile.

The IED was placed in a motorcycle parked by the roadside and it went off when the police mobile passed it. The explosion damaged two vehicles and some shops nearby.

Balochistan is a restive province which has seen frequent bombings in recent times.

'Dawn' in its report said the blast comes weeks after four policemen were injured in a bomb blast that occurred close to their vehicle in the Southern Bypass area near Quetta-Sibi National Highway. (ANI)