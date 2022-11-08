Pakistan: One PTI worker injured after getting electrocuted

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): One Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) worker was injured on Monday after he got electrocuted while climbing an electricity pole on Rawalpindi's Murree Road.

Geo News reported citing officials that the man has been identified as 23-year-old Zeenatullah, and he fell straight to the ground after clinging to the pole's heavy-duty wires.

The PTI worker remained unconscious after the shock, which was followed by the terrifying fall. The injured person was shifted to the hospital after the rescue officers reached the spot.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has vowed to continue protests until FIR against the attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported ARY News.

Imran Khan was shot during his long march in Wazirabad on Thursday, leading to bullet injuries in his legs. After sustaining injuries on his leg, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment.



Earlier on Monday, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the PTI Haqeeqi Azadi march will resume on Thursday instead of Tuesday as scheduled earlier, reported ARY News.

A day after the alleged assassination attempt, the PTI chief said he knew beforehand that assassination was being planned against him.

"A day before going to the rally, I knew that assassination was being planned against me either in Wazirabad or Gujrat," Khan said in his first address, since the "assassination" attempt on him.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan military said that the PTI chairman's claims are "unacceptable, uncalled for".

After being attacked, Imran Khan urged his followers to continue protesting against three people whom he accuses of plotting an assassination plan.

Khan was leading PTI's march towards Islamabad when he came under attack at Wazirabad. Thursday's attack left one dead and 13 injured, reported Geo News.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was ousted from power in April this year, by a vote of confidence. He said his government would have never lost the no-trust move. (ANI)

