Pakistan: Opposition accuses Imran Khan of manufacturing crisis to evade no-trust motion

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 12 (ANI): Launching an attack on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said that the premier was pushing the country towards a Constitutional crisis to evade the Opposition's no-confidence motion against him.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Rehman said that turning back on his statements has become Imran Khan's global identity and asserted that the days of this government based on "artificial" majority are numbered.

Rehman also slammed Imran Khan for his "astonishing" language against the Opposition during his pubic address on Friday. She added that his speech showed that he was ready for a confrontation with everyone and also condemned his remarks on "neutrality".

Notably, a day after the military's spokesperson clarified that the Army had nothing to do with politics, calling for an end to speculation regarding its role in political affairs, Imran Khan had said that only animals remain neutral.



"Humans either side with good or evil. Only animals remain neutral," the local media quoted him as saying.

Criticizing such remarks, Rehman said that if someone from the Opposition had interpreted "neutral" like this, the government would have created an uproar.

Stressing how Imran Khan changed his statements as per the situation, the PPP senator said, "The government has been saying for three and a half years that institutions are neutral. The Prime Minister himself says he is not part of any bloc and is neutral. He claims to have introduced a neutral umpire in cricket."

"Now he says only animals are neutral. The Prime Minister had earlier said that the no-confidence motion was a global conspiracy against him and now he says that his prayer has been answered," she added.

Notably, Imran Khan on Friday used derogatory language for Opposition leaders and threatened them with consequences once the no-trust motion against him fails, according to the Dawn newspaper. (ANI)

