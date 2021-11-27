Pakistan opposition alliance again calls for the resignation of Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan] November 27 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has once again called for the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying Khan should have "mercy on the poor people and resign from his post".

According to Geo TV, the leader said that the rulers were taking the country towards secularism to please external forces which will not be accepted.

"Our caravan has set out to overthrow the government, which will not stop and no one has the power to stop it," he said

"We cannot accept Yazid as Hussain (RA). We want our national democratic rights," he added.



According to Geo TV, Maulana Fazlur further alleged that the Imran Khan government was under international pressure in its monetary policies.

"The IMF's [International Monetary Fund] policy was not acceptable to all Pakistanis. A large number of leaders of religious parties and groups also addressed the gathering," he added.

Pakistan Democratic Movement is a political movement in Pakistan against the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. It was led by Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F).

Further, PDM was supported by eleven parties who had previously led Pakistani politics for nearly seventy years, prominently Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party.[.

On the other hand, the Pakistan military which has a profound impact on Islamabad's politics both externally and internally would join hands with Pakistan Democratic Movement to further fragile the political condition in Pakistan which is under Imran Khan premiership. (ANI)

