Pakistan Opposition alliance PDM announces country-wide protests against inflation tomorrow

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 21 (ANI): The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Thursday announced nationwide protests tomorrow against the Imran Khan-led government over the rising inflation, local media reported.

The Opposition Alliance's spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah said committees will be formed at the provincial level to hold the protests, Geo News reported.

"Committees will be formed in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad to determine the locations of the protests in consultation with the districts," he said.

Hamdullah further said that the duration of the demonstrations is two weeks which can be extended over time, Geo News reported.



"The PDM leadership and members of the parliament will participate in the protests as much as possible," the spokesperson added.

He also said that the next meeting of the PDM steering committee will be held soon to review the political situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said protests will be held in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Swat, Shangla and other cities tomorrow after Friday prayers, Geo News reported.

"PDM is protesting tomorrow against rising inflation and unemployment," Aurangzeb said.

Inflation is rising in Pakistan. The prices of daily needs and fuel have soared up and even opposition parties have held rallies against the inflation and criticised the government led by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (ANI)

