Pakistan opposition alliance to march against Imran Khan over inflation

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has said it will undertake a long march from Lahore to Islamabad against Imran Khan-led government over inflation in the country.

The News International reported that the decision was made in the PDM virtual meeting by its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Leaders of all political parties of the PDM attended the meeting.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) was represented by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The meeting took stock of the overall political and socio-economic situation of the country, skyrocketing inflation, NAB Ordinance, government recommended election reforms and various other issues facing the country, the publication reported.



The former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif also participated in a virtual meeting, the daily said.

The inflation in Pakistan has risen to 9 per cent with per capita income decreasing to USD 1,260 in 2021, posing a major challenge for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The country's GDP had earlier increased by 36 per cent during the government of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) from 2008-13.

And in the government of the PML-N from 2013-2018, the country's economy also increased by 36 per cent but it nosedived by 16 per cent from 2018-2020, acccording to The News International.

Therefore the per capita income that stood at USD 1,482 in 2018 tumbled to USD 1,194 in 2020 which has been estimated by IMF at USD 1,260 in 2021 still showing the fact that the purchasing power parity has eroded a lot, reported The News International. (ANI)

