Pakistan opposition announces long march to Islamabad to oust Imran Khan govt

Lahore [Pakistan], December 14 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the 11 party opposition alliance, has announced that it will hold a long march to Islamabad by late January or early February to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to a Geo News report, Pakistani Muslim League (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in her address at Minar-i-Pakistan on Sunday urged supporters to answer the call for a march to Islamabad, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari formally announced that PDM is now headed to the capital.

During the rally, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman was quoted as saying, "We will march towards Islamabad in late January or early February."

He further said, "We will no longer allow the illegitimate government to rule. We will only rest after it is brought to an end."

The next general elections in Pakistan are scheduled for 2023.



This was the first time in the recent history of the country that the PML-N held a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan, the first rally at this venue for its Vice President Maryam.

Similarly, it was Bilawal's first appearance at a political gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan. His late mother, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, held a historic public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan in 1986.

After the sixth power show held in Lahore, PDM called a meeting of top party leaders to discuss strategy for the next rally that will be held in Larkana.

According to a report by ARY News, the meeting would be attended by JUI-F chief, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other leaders.

Anadolu News has reported that tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Pakistan's northeastern city of Lahore on Sunday, despite a government ban on public gatherings due to coronavirus. (ANI)

