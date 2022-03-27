Pakistan: Opposition delegation to meet Imran Khan's ally PML-Q leaders

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 27 (ANI): Amidst the political chaos in Pakistan, a high-level delegation of the Opposition party Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday evening will meet the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a key ally of Imran Khan government.

The meeting will take place at the residence of the Chaudhry brothers (Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi) in Islamabad, Geo News reported citing sources.

Issues that are likely to come up in discussion include the current political situation of Pakistan, a no-confidence motion against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and other matters, sources added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani PM arrived on stage around 6:05 pm to address the public rally at Parade Ground in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital. Pakistani PM has dubbed this rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as a "battle for the future" ahead of the Opposition's no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

Incidentally, the Opposition's marches from different cities, which are being led by Pakistan's People's Pary (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), are also going to reach Islamabad today.

Earlier today, opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif urged people to topple the corrupt government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to save Pakistan.

Shahbaz Sharif has asked the people to "topple down this corrupt government to save the future of the nation," Geo News reported.

Addressing the public through a video message, Sharif urged the people to join the joint opposition-led protest "Mehngai Mukao March" against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf set to face a no-trust motion in the National Assembly. The session is called on March 28.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively. (ANI)