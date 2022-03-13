Pakistan: Opposition lambastes govt, saying 'can't talk with thugs, hooligans like Imran Khan'

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 13 (ANI): With political tensions in Pakistan heating up ahead of a no-confidence motion against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying a democratic negotiation can't be held with "thugs and hooligans".

Marriyum Aurangzeb, who is also the information secretary of PML-N, was responding to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry's tweet, saying that politics should be based on consensus.

"Democracy is not a system of extreme divisions. It is based on a system of consensus. I don't think there should be so much division for any reason. It is not difficult to fight when it becomes difficult. However, reconciliation is difficult," Chaudhry said in a tweet.

In a series of tweets in response to the Information Minister's message, Aurangzeb asked Chaudhry to explain to Imran Khan the things which have filled the politics of the country with enmity, saying further that talks can be held with politicians and not "abusive thugs and hooligans like Imran Khan".

"Explain to Imran Sahib the things which have created enmity in politics. Talks can be had with politicians, not abusive thugs and hooligans. It is Imran Khan who has created division, chaos and disorder in the society," Aurangzeb tweeted.



The Opposition leader further attacked Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry over the ruling party's behaviour towards the Opposition parties.

"Insult and threaten political opponents, put them to death, throw daughters and sisters in jails, make baseless allegations, then give (moral) lectures? Does Fawad Chaudhry think that people are insane?" Aurangzeb further said.

She further accused Imran Khan of introducing dirt and filth in Pakistan's politics. Hinting at the upcoming no-confidence motion, she said that by cleaning up the "filth and filthiness" (of Imran Khan), the Opposition will get rid of stench and suffocation in the country.

The heated remarks among the leaders of the political parties came in the backdrop of Prime Minister Imran Khan's profanity-laced speech against Pakistan's Opposition parties, calling them names.

The abusive speech from the country's Prime Minister drew severe criticism from Opposition leaders and the civil society alike. (ANI)

