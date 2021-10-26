Pakistan Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto calls October 29 protest against inflation

Larkana [Pakistan], October 26 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan has snatched away the freedoms of the country's people including "the sanctity of the vote to freedom of speech as well as that of the media."

Further talking about the rise in inflation in the country, the party chairman announced holding protests on October 29 in front of local press clubs throughout the country, reported Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, Bilawal on Monday while chairing a meeting of party leaders and workers said that the Pakistani Prime Minister in involved in destruction, not change.



"Imran Khan has taken away the freedoms that have been bestowed upon the people under the Constitution. Imran tried to snatch it all", Tribune quoted Bilawal as saying.

Notably, food prices that began to surge in 2018 continue to shoot higher even in 2021 in Pakistan.

The rise in the price of per kilo vegetable ghee has been 27 per cent consecutively for the last three years. The price of cooking oil has shot up to 23per cent, Sugar to 22per cent and pulse to 21 per cent since October 2018. The rise in the flour price each year since 2018 has been 15per cent, according to Dawn.

The newspaper reported that the food inflation of Pakistan has remained in the double digits for the last two years barring a couple of months. (ANI)

