Pakistan opposition leader Bilawal terms PM Imran Khan 'crisis of this century'

Lashing out at the federal government over the country's economic situation and the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan People Party's chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday dubbed Prime Minister Imran Khan as the "crisis of this century," according to News International.

Addressing the National Assembly, Bilawal said that "there is a crisis in every century and the crisis of this century is Imran Khan."



"The government's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would have devastating effects on the nation," he said.

Further, referring to the local government poll results in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PPP leader said that the PTI will "soon face a public reaction due to its poor economic policies".

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers could not even defend the government's economic performance in their own constituencies," he said.

"Through the proposed bills, the government seeks to hike taxes on cars, petrol, cycles, motorbikes, mobile phones, internet, and other things," he added. (ANI)

