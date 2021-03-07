Pakistan opposition leaders meet to plan anti-govt march

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 7 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has convened an important meeting on Sunday to discuss plans related to the anti-government long march, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan secured a victory in the trust vote in the National Assembly.

According to PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, the meeting was convened at the party office in Chak Shehzad at 1:30 pm, Geo News reported.

Party vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended the meeting, whereas, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar joined the meeting virtually from London.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz also participated from Lahore virtually.

The meeting reviewed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan while Opposition leaders also expected to formulate a plan-of-action on proposals for the long march.



The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties in Pakistan, has announced a long march in Islamabad on March 26.

Pakistan opposition has rejected Imran Khan's vote of confidence and dared him to take trust vote directly from the nation, reported The News International.

Speaking to media in Sukkur just after the National Assembly (NA) session concluded, PDM and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the Constitution clearly stated that the president can summon a session "if he believes that the prime minister does not hold majority", Dawn reported.

"Here, the session was called over a summary by the fake prime minister. Summary is not involved in summoning such sessions, all of this is a drama," said the JUI-F chief, who is not part of the NA. "We don't accept today's Assembly session, nor do we accept the confidence vote."

On Saturday, Imran Khan won a trust vote in the NA with his party securing votes above a majority mark in the 342-member lower house of parliament.

Khan decided to take a vote of confidence after finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, on Wednesday, faced a drubbing in the Senate election, reinforcing the Opposition to demand the Prime Minister's resignation. (ANI)

