Pakistan opposition long march: PML-N convoy to depart for Islamabad today

Karachi [Pakistan], March 23 (ANI): The convoy of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers will depart from Karachi on Wednesday to join the Opposition long march in Islamabad ahead of the no-confidence vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan which is scheduled to be held on March 25, reported local media.

The PML-N convoy will stay in Sindh on March 23 and will later depart for Islamabad on March 24, ARY News reported citing a statement by the party spokesperson.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had asked the convoys of the opposition long march to enter Islamabad on March 25



Notably, the opposition led by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has completed the preparations for Islamabad's long march ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a video statement, Jamiat ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief and PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman lauded the people over their reaction to his call after the Parliament Lodges attack and asked them to join the Opposition long march in large numbers to record a strong protest against the Imran Khan government, according to the Pakistani publication.

Earlier, he had asked the convoys of the opposition long march to enter Islamabad on March 25 owing to the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

"The marchers would enter Islamabad on March 25. The participants of the OIC CFM session are our respectable guests, hence, no difficulty should be created for them. The convoys should avoid entering Islamabad on March 23," the media outlet quoted him as saying during a press conference after the session of the opposition leaders.

This comes as PDM amended its plan to hold a long march on March 27 in order to counter the Imran Khan government that planned to hold a rally at Islamabad's D-Chowk on the same day. (ANI)

