Pakistan opposition party blames Imran Khan govt for making peoples' life difficult

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): Pakistan opposition party-- Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)--lambasted Imran Khan-led government saying that "incompetent government" has made peoples' lives difficult, local media reported on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference in Sindh Assembly Committee Room on Saturday, the PPP leaders, including provincial ministers and advisers Manzoor Hussain Wassan, Imtiaz Sheikh and Mukesh Chawla said, "The time has come for the government to spare the lives of the people," The Express Tribune reported.

According to a Pakistani newspaper, Agriculture Advisor Manzoor Wassan predicted that the year 2022 would be dangerous for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Imran may resign in October. From January of the new year, his anxiety will increase," Wassan said, adding that it was unfair to target the Sindh government.



Highlighting the rising inflation across Pakistan, Wassam said, "Running the country is not Imran Khan's business. The sugar crisis was created by the PTI government," Wassan said, adding that the Imran Khan always held Sindh responsible for everything, The Express Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, provincial energy minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that gas is an important issue in Sindh.

"The federal government has also deliberately created a gas shortage in the country. There is no representative of Sindh in OGRA. They are trying to push Sindh backwards," the energy minister claimed.

Sheikh said, it is pity that despite being gas and petrol producing province, Sindh is being deprived of gas and petrol. "Everyone in the PTI is incompetent, including the PTI energy team," he said.

"The prices of petroleum products in the world are falling but the opposite is happening here," Sheikh said, demanding that the petroleum prices should be reduced immediately. (ANI)

