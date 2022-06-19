Pakistan: Opposition party concern over undeclared power outage in Hyderabad

Hyderabad [Pakistan], June 19 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has expressed its concern over the unannounced load shedding in Hyderabad and urged the government to resolve the issue for the citizens.

MQM-P Rabita Committee released a statement where it has pointed out that there was a power outage due to technical faults and that burning wires have become common in the city, ARY News reported.

"The prime minister should take notice of the incompetence and overbill of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO)," the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention that the factory owners in Hyderabad were threatened to shut down their units in protest against HESCO.

Chairman of Industrial Area released a video where it strongly criticized the 'incompetence' of HESCO and threatened to shut down the factories in protest, reported ARY News.

He lamented that neither the Sindh government nor the HESCO officials are paying any heed to the multiple complaints and appeals to resolve the issue. "Factory owners will soon shut down their factories and stage a protest against HESCO," he added.



Earlier, the markets across Pakistan's Sindh province have been ordered to shut down at 9 pm (local time) to save electricity amid constant power outages in the country.

Frequent load-shedding across the country has left the people to suffer sweltering high temperatures. The Shehbaz Sharif government has blamed its predecessor Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the energy shortfall.

The measures are being imposed to reduce the shortfall between the supply and demand of electricity. The government notification said the morning hours must be utilized for business activities.

All markets and shopping malls shall close by 9 pm, it added. The new notification however does not extend to medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries, and milk shops.

Earlier this week, several Pakistan federal ministers urged the traders to adopt austerity measures to reduce the wastage of fuel and electricity.

This report about the government order comes amid Pakistan's mounting concerns over the growing energy crisis.

Due to Pakistan's inability to make payments to the Chinese power supplies, the country lies in the abyss of electricity outages which is disrupting life and business amid this unbearable heatwave. (ANI)

