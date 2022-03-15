Pakistan: Opposition rejects negotiations with govt, says no-trust motion will not be withdrawn at any cost

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): Rejecting the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's offer for withdrawing the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Opposition has made it clear that the resolution will only be withdrawn if the premier announces his resignation, reported local media.

This comes as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday offered the Opposition a deal to withdraw the no-confidence resolution, saying "let's see what can be given in return", reported The News International.

However, the Opposition rejected any option of having negotiations with the government on the subject of the no-confidence resolution.

"Our no-confidence motion is not about dissolving assemblies, rather than it is to oust this incompetent government, who has ruined the economy and shown insensitivity towards the masses," the media outlet quoted Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah as saying during a Geo News Programme on Monday.

"Government did not even bother to shake hand with the Opposition in last four years, therefore now, no dialogue will be held with the government," he added.



Refusing to accept the deal offered by the government, the PML-N leader said that the Opposition would not withdraw the resolution against Imran Khan at any cost.

"Only on one condition we can withdraw the no-trust-move if Imran Khan announces his resignation," the Pakistani publication quoted him as saying.

Speaking about the public rally announced by Imran Khan in Islamabad a day before the no-trust vote, Sanaullah claimed that he had information that the primary motive behind the rally was not to stop lawmakers from going to the assembly to cast their vote, instead Imran Khan would announce his resignation at the rally.

"If the government wants to hold a rally a day before voting, surely it can do it, but if the government announces a sit-in, then we will not spare them," he added, according to the media outlet.

The PML-N leader further claimed that the Opposition had the required numbers to dislodge the government, adding that the negotiation with the PTI allies was going in a positive direction.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. (ANI)

