Pakistan overtakes Italy in Covid-19 cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 10 (ANI): Pakistan has overtaken Italy in terms of coronavirus cases as it recorded as many as 243,599 COVID-19 positive cases till now, becoming the 11th worst-affected country by the pandemic, data from the John Hopkins University revealed on Friday.

After 2,751 more people tested positive of the virus on Thursday, the total number of cases in the country jumped to 243,599, Geo news reported.

Dawn reported that Sindh has been the worst-hit province in the country by recording 100,00 positive cases. Following Sindh is Punjab which has registered 85,261 cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has become the 18th country in terms of fatality rate. After registering 75 deaths in the past 24 hours, the toll has reached 5,058.

As per Johns Hopkins University, the total number of coronavirus cases worldwide is 12,291,645 and as many as 555,486 people have succumbed to the disease so far. (ANI)