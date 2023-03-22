Pakistan: PDM leaders fail to reach consensus on banning PTI over violence

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 22 (ANI): The top leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has failed to reach a consensus on a proposal to ban Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the recent clashes between PTI workers and the police at Islamabad judicial complex and Zaman Park, Pakistan Today reported.

The PDM leaders on Monday held a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the current political situation. Sharif had summoned a session of the heads of the coalition parties of the Pakistan government to discuss the prevailing political situation, the report said.

At the meeting, the PDM leaders discussed the proposal to ban the PTI in threadbare, Pakistan Today reported citing sources privy to the meeting. However, the sources revealed that the Pakistan People's Party and another party opposed the decision to ban the PTI, reported Pakistan Today.

Further, according to sources, the meeting was informed that the proposal was flawed as the courts would strike down the government's decision to ban the PTI and Imran Khan's party would emerge victorious out of the crisis, as per the Pakistan Today report. The sources said that most of the people who attended the meeting were of the opinion that they should not be blackmailed by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statements.





"We should not be afraid of such a statement, as PTI was exposing itself," the sources quoted the PDM leaders as saying. During the meeting, the participants raised questions regarding the "instant relief" the PTI chairman was getting from courts, stressing Imran Khan gets bail when he files an application in court, the report stated further.

Most of the PDM leaders said elections in national and provincial assemblies should be held "at the same time". Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz held a meeting to discuss the country's current political situation, as per the Pakistan Today report.

According to sources, Maryam Nawaz visited Shehbaz Sharif's house to attend the meeting while Nawaz Sharif virtually participated in the meeting. Sources revealed that matters regarding Pakistan's political and economic situation were discussed during the meeting. The PML-N leaders raised "serious concern" over "assault" on law enforcement agencies by PTI workers.

In the meeting, Nawaz Sharif called on his brother and PM Shehbaz Sharif to ensure the "enforcement of law" at any cost. In the meeting, the PML-N supremo said, "We have always respected institutions and the judiciary. We had always appeared before the court whenever summoned."

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police filed an FIR, including terrorism charges, against Imran Khan and over a dozen other PTI leaders for allegedly attacking police officers and causing chaos outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), Dawn reported.

Clashes were reported between PTI workers and the capital police on Saturday after the former prime minister reached the FJC to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case, as per the report.

A group of law enforcement officers and PTI supporters engaged in a violent altercation, using anti-riot gear and tear gas to push the other side back. (ANI)

