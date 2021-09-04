Pakistan: PDM plans to hold 30 rallies against Imran Khan-led govt by 2021 end

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 4 (ANI): The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that the party is planning to hold a protest in Karavan with more than 30 public meetings against Imran Khan-led government.

Citing the News, Geo News reported that PDM may hold 30 rallies by 2021 end. Rehman made this decision during the last alliance meeting in Karachi, which was also addressed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from London, says a report.

Sources say the schedule of the public meeting is not final yet and more deliberations will be held in the next meeting, reported Geo News.



Sources, however, said that PDM's schedule is not final yet and it is not clear if the rallies will culminate in Islamabad or not.

The anti-government alliance will make more decisions on its schedule during its upcoming September 10 meeting, the publication reported.

Last week, the PDM, in its first power show in months, at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah, declared its campaign is very much alive and called upon the people to "rise and bring a revolution".

The Opposition alliance had said it will "bury the government with a tide of people that will storm Islamabad".

PDM chief Rehman, who was the last to address the rally, had said that the three-year performance of the Imran-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has revealed how the government has turned the state and the people "insecure", reported Geo News. (ANI)

