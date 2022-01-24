Pakistan Peoples Party announces march to oust Imran govt over rising inflation

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 24 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced a march from Karachi to Islamabad over the inflation and unemployment rate in the country and to get rid of the "incompetent government" "constitutionally and legally", reported local media.

The inflation and unemployment rate in the country has reached historic levels because of the "incompetent government," so the PPP will march from Karachi to Islamabad to get rid of it "constitutionally and legally", Geo News quoted PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as saying on Monday.

The PPP has always stayed by the poor's side and farmers were provided with their rights during Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's tenure, he said.

Currently, farmers in Pakistan go to sleep on an empty stomach due to rising inflation, said Bilawal stressing that the PPP has always had the stance that "a prosperous farmer means a prosperous country".

Prime Minister (Imran Khan) has "distributed the water throughout the country unjustly" and that the "economic slaughter of the farmers is intolerable", said Bilawal Bhutto.



The PPP chief also asked the people to rebel against the economic system to bring land reforms, according to Geo News.

Pakistan's farmers and agriculture sector could be saved only by ousting the current government, said Bhutto, calling the Imran Khan a puppet and stressing that the country was self-sufficient during Zardari's stint in power but has now become "helpless". (ANI)