Pakistan Peoples Party leader shot dead

Taxila [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and the former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Malik Shahan Hakmeen Khan was shot dead in Attock on Wednesday, said media reports.

Dawn reported that PPP's former lawmaker in the Punjab Assembly was attacked by unidentified assailants when he was attending funeral prayers in the Sheen Bagh area of Attock.

He was taken to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital from where he was taken to Rawalpindi in a rescue ambulance but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

"We were near DHQ hospital Rawalpindi when he breathed his last," the Pakistani media outlet reported quoting District Emergency Officer Ishfaq Mian.



Malik Hameed Akbar Khan, a former candidate of the provincial assembly and close aide of Hakmeen Khan, said the bullet injury on the head and massive bleeding from his wound led to his death.

The PPP leader was elected MPA in the 2008 general elections from PP-15 Attock-I. He remained a member of the committee on privileges and standing committee on mines and minerals during his tenure.

Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over his death by tweeting: "I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the murder of Shahan Hakmeen. An upright and dedicated PPP comrade, like his father, late Malik Hakmeen. Justice needs to be done."

Khan left behind a widow and two children. Soon after his body arrived at his native house, a large number of supporters, admirers, party workers and leaders flocked to share their sympathies with the family of the deceased.

According to police sources, he was shot dead by a 19-year-old man. Family sources said the reason behind the cold blooded murder was a dispute over property. Other sources said the suspect was arrested and shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation. (ANI)

