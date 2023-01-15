Pakistan People's Party to support PM Shehbaz if there is a confidence vote: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): Foreign Minister of Pakistan and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that his party would support Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif if there is a vote of confidence by a President's order, reported The Express Tribune.

Zardari said that he does not see a situation where the president will order a vote of confidence. Although if such a situation arises, the "PPP will complete the numbers" said Zardari, according to The Express Tribune report.

The Express Tribune report further quotes him saying, "The mayor of Hyderabad will be from the PPP, while there is a desire to bring a mayor from Karachi too. If there are provincial elections, new governments will be formed there,".

Responding to a question in the program about the Punjab province general elections he said that the parties competing and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) collation may make seat-to-seat adjustments, according to the same Express tribune report. As a political party PPP has always been ready for the elections he added.



He also mentioned that it will be good if the government of Imran Khan ends in the Punjab Province and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) because a caretaker government and elections will be better for the people, the same report quoted.

Zardari also claimed that "Due to the policies of Imran Khan, the problem of terrorism is resurfacing,". He further said that "We will take the people out of these difficulties and go to the general elections, God willing,".

Referring to the ongoing economic crisis Zardari mentioned that Khan's government left behind an economic crisis. Although Saudi Arabia made a good announcement and the United Arab Emirates also helped, but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program still needs to be completed, referring to the monetary help provided by these countries, according to The Express Tribune report.

When asked whether he will conduct talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) he responded by saying that he will do that if the PTI chairman comes to the parliament and there is a presence of an opposition leader in the parliament, The Express Tribune reported.

"When they will leave the field and run away, they will sit in their homes and give a speech on Zoom, then the conversation will not work in such a situation," he remarked. (ANI)

