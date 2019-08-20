UN-proscribed terrorist and Jammat-ud Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed
Pakistan: Petition submitted to quash FIRs against Hafiz Saeed

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:43 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): A petition was submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday demanding the quashing of the FIRs registered against UN-proscribed terrorist and Jammat-ud Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and 65 others.
The petition was submitted by a JuD affiliate, Malik Zafar Iqbal. The high court will take up the matter for hearing on August 22.
Iqbal, in his petition, has contended that the complaints are "without lawful authority and are of no legal effect", Dawn reported.
Last month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials arrested Saeed in Gujranwala, Punjab. The terrorist was charged with gathering funds for banned outfits.
On July 3, top 13 leaders of the banned JuD, including Saeed and Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki, were booked in nearly two dozen cases of terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.
The CTD, which registered the cases in five cities of Punjab in Pakistan, had stated that JuD was involved in terror funding collected through organisations including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, and Muaz Bin Jabal Trust.
The terrorist was reportedly on his way to an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gujranwalato seek bail when he was arrested. (ANI)

iocl