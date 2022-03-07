Pakistan PM miffed with EU for asking Pakistan to condemn Russia

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lashed out at the European Union for asking Pakistan to vote against Russia during the recently held special session of the UN General Assembly, asking if they considered Islamabad their "slave".

He made these remarks during a public rally in Punjab province's Vehari district.

"Did you write the same letter to India?" the Prime Minister asked while citing the letter penned by the EU urging Pakistan to vote against Russia during the UNGA session.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution that "demands" Russia "immediately" withdraw from Ukraine. But Pakistan was among the few countries that abstained from taking part in voting against the resolution.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan would not support any country in war, but they would 'take a step ahead in backing everyone yearning for peace'.



"We have friendships with the United States, Russia, China and Europe. We are not in any camp. Since we are neutral, we will try to collaborate with these countries to endeavour for an end to this war in Ukraine," he was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

He also warned the Pakistan opposition to prepare for the consequences if the no-confidence motion against him failed.

"I came into politics 25 years ago to fight against them (his political rivals). I will fight them until my last breath. I will face them and I am completely prepared for whatever they throw my way," he said.

The Pakistan prime minister also mentioned his main political rivals individually and questioned their credentials and motives. "First there is criminal number one Nawaz Sharif," he said, stating that the PML-N supremo gave a performance worthy of Bollywood when he was handed a prison sentence by the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, he commented on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, the premier said that he was infamously known as "Mr 10 per cent" during the tenure of former PM Benazir Bhutto.

He added that international publications and books had detailed the history of Zardari and Nawaz's corruption.

Talking about Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Imran said that he would not call him Maulana as it was a title reserved for educated, honest and pious people. (ANI)

