Pakistan PM rejects Imran Khan's proposal on appointment of next army chief

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 31 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's proposal on the appointment of the army chief and instead offered to discuss the Charter of Democracy and Charter of Economy, The Express Tribune reported.

While talking with the vloggers on Saturday, Sharif said that PTI Chairman offered him to resolve two issues in which the first matter was the army chief's appointment and the second was holding early elections.

"Imran had suggested that we give him three names and he gives three names for the post of army chief and then we decide on the appointment of the new chief from those six names," The Express Tribune quoted the Pakistan PM as saying.

"If there is a common name in both the lists, then we will agree," Sharif said, adding, however: "I flatly refused Imran Khan's offer by saying thank you."

He further said that instead, he offered "Imran Khan to discuss the Charter of Democracy and Charter of Economy."



Sharif also said that he had sent a message that the appointment of the army chief was a constitutional duty that will be performed by the PM.

He also said that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general held a press conference along with the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) earlier this week with his permission, reported The Express Tribune.

Sharif explained that he was told that the ISI chief wanted to hold the press conference because he (ISI DG) was an eyewitness to the meeting between Imran Khan and the army chief. He added the ISI chief put the whole matter in front of the people.

"Imran Khan is currently targeting the army leadership only to fulfil his personal desires," Sharif said. "Imran Niazi now spewing poison against those who nurtured him. No one is safe from his mischief," he added.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan reiterated that the only demand he has had for the past six months is the date for early, fair and free elections.

"For all those spreading rumours about my meeting in Lahore, the reason we returned was because Lahore was closer and we had already decided not move at night. The only demand I have had for 6 months is date for early fair and free elections. That will be the ONLY demand if talks are to be held," he tweeted on October 29.

The former Pakistan prime minister has been at odds with the Shehbaz Sharif government and the country's military establishment since his ouster from power in April this year. (ANI)

