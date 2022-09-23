Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for peace with India at UN General Assembly

New York [US], September 23 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the country's wish to attain peace with India however did not fall short of raking up the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly.

"We look for peace with all our neighbours, including India, sustainable peace and stability in South Asia, however, remains contingent upon a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute."

India has stood firm on its long-standing position on Kashmir that the entire Union territory is an integral part of India.

"India must take credible steps to create enabling environment for constructive engagement. We are neighbours and we are there forever, the choice is ours whether we live in peace or keep on fighting with each other," Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said at UNGA.

"We have had 3 wars from 1947 onwards and as a consequence, only misery, poverty and unemployment increased on both sides. It is now up to us to resolve our differences, our problems, and our issues through peaceful negotiations and discussions," he added.

He made these remarks while addressing the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, United States.

Shehbaz Sharif also spoke at length about the condition of Pakistan amid the devastating floods that hit the country. "Over 1500 of my people, including over 400 children, have gone from this world in this great flood. Far more are in peril from disease and malnutrition. As we speak, millions of climate migrants are still looking for dry land to pitch their tents on."

The prime minister said he was at the UNGA "to tell Pakistan's story to the world." "A story of deep anguish and pain arising out of a massive human tragedy caused by floods," Sharif said and added that Pakistan's case on the issues "call for the world's immediate attention."

The unprecedented floods in Pakistan are estimated to have caused losses worth USD 18 billion and aggravated macroeconomic fundamentals despite a resumption of the IMF deal.

Close to eight million people have been displaced by the disaster and the UN along with the authorities and partners have continued to race to reach affected populations with desperately needed relief items.

UNHCR, noted that 7.6 million people in Pakistan have been displaced by the floods, with nearly 600,000 living in relief sites. (ANI)