Pakistan: PML-N accuses Imran Khan govt of committing robbery

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 11 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has lashed out at prime minister Imran Khan and accused his government of committing robbery of billions of rupees in the country.

In a statement on Saturday, citing by The News International, the PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the doomsday of "thief" Imran Khan and "mafia" has drawn close on the robbery of billions of rupees. The people should come to know that Imran Khan and his ATMs filled how many accounts during three years.

Time has gone for levelling allegations through statements and tweets, she said further.

"Imran Khan cannot divert the attention of people from thieves and plunderers by levelling allegations against Shehbaz Sharif," she added.

She went on to say that Supreme Court, High Court, National Crime Agency and London Court have given certificates of Sadiq and Amin to Shehbaz Sharif. The entire world has heard the echo of the slap of London Court, Supreme Court, High Court and NCA, she noted in the statement. (ANI)