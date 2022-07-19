Pakistan: PML-N govt juggling realpolitik with ambitious politics

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Three-months old Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Government is juggling realpolitik with ambitious politics as it has been unable to take popular decisions.

PML-N has failed to clean up the thorny terrain it faces ahead as a political party, reported The Express Tribune.

On the legal front, the fate of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's case, which was expected to be expedited after the fall of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, has yet to be decided.

It is believed that had the PTI not been ousted, Maryam's appeal against her conviction in the Avenfield case would have been decided by now, reported The Express Tribune.

Similarly, the PML-N government was unable to devise a strategy regarding the return of its supreme leader Nawaz Sharif from London.

On the issue of the judicial reference against Supreme Court senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the PML-N and other allied parties vehemently opposed it and strongly protested against the PTI government, reported The Express Tribune.

But after attaining power, the PML-N has been finding it difficult to withdraw the curative review petition filed by the then PTI government against April 26, 2021 order wherein Justice Isa's review was accepted.



Interestingly, the Supreme Court also initiated suo motu proceedings over alleged government involvement in the affairs of investigation agencies and the prosecution branch in high-profile graft cases, especially against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza, reported The Express Tribune.

The apex court has already summoned the record of all high-profile corruption cases in order to avoid alleged manipulation.

Despite the fact that MNA Ali Wazir voted for Shehbaz Sharif during the no-trust motion, the lawmaker is still behind the bar. The incumbent government has also failed to get him released.

Since the Panamagate case, the PML-N could not get major relief from the superior courts as compared to the PTI. This is despite the fact that the superior bars have been backing the PML-N government, reported The Express Tribune.

It merits mention here that the bars had played a significant role in completing the process of Article 95 of the Constitution regarding the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Senior lawyers say that the role of superior courts, the Supreme Court, in particular, will be significant in the near future.

Recently, Imran admitted that filing of reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa was a mistake, reported The Express Tribune.

If the political scenario changed in the country, it will also affect judicial activism. As of today, four SC judges' seats are vacant as there is a deadlock among members of the judiciary commission on judges' nominations. (ANI)

