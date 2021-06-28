Pakistan: PML-N lashes out at Imran Khan govt over looming energy crisis

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government for a looming energy crisis in the country and delays in the dry docking of liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals, causing shortages in gas and electricity.

While addressing a press conference, Ismail questioned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's choice of opting for expensive fuels, such as furnace oil and diesel, for electricity production, Dawn reported.

His remarks came after Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar acknowledged that the country could face a power shortage from as early as June 29 to July 6, as the regasified liquified natural gas (RLNG) terminal would be non-functional during that period.

Explaining that dry docking was necessary for meeting international safety standards and obtaining a safety certificate to keep the terminals operational, Ismail alleged that Azhar had wrongfully blamed the operators.

He also said that since the government had been delaying the matters, it now had to carry out the maintenance of multiple gas fields all at once.



Ismail also hit out at the federal government for constantly delaying the purchase of furnace oil and then buying it in haste at an exorbitant price. The PML-N leader highlighted that due to the use of expensive fuels, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had to increase the electricity tariff.

"There is no reason for using furnace oil for electricity production but that this government is inefficient and dishonest," Dawn quoted the opposition leader.

Earlier this month, Geo News reported the worsening state of Pakistan's energy crisis, as the country was facing an electricity shortfall of somewhere between 7,000 and 8,000 megawatts.

Unannounced load-shedding has reached its peak in Punjab, including Lahore, due to the electricity shortfall. Unannounced power suspension of up to three to five hours at many places during the last 72 hours had heightened the misery of the public.

Due to the power crisis, besides Lahore, long hours of load-shedding are also taking place in other cities, including Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi. (ANI)

