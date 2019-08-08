PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz (file photo)
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz (file photo)

Pakistan: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz taken into NAB custody

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:36 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Maryam Nawaz, the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
She was taken into custody before meeting her father at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, according to Geo News.
Maryam was supposed to present herself at the NAB office at 3 pm (local time) today.
The PML-N Vice President was previously jailed in the Avenfield corruption case last year, along with her father and husband. All three were released from jail within a few months before Nawaz was sent to jail again in Lahore in relation with the Al Azizia Steel Mills case. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:44 IST

Pak suspends Samjhauta Express, bans Indian films

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): A day after deciding to downgrade ties with India, Pakistan on Thursday stepped up its offensive by suspendikng the Samjhauta Express train that runs between the two countries and banning Indian films.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:05 IST

London: Police officer in 'serious' condition after being...

London [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): London's Metropolitan Police on Thursday said that one of its police officers is in a serious but stable condition after he was attacked with a machete by a driver who was pulled over in Leyton.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:57 IST

Pak suspends Samjhauta Express services amid escalating tension: Reports

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): After deciding to downgrade ties with India, Pakistan on Thursday suspended the operations of the Samjhauta Express, the four-decades-old train service between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani media has reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:27 IST

Pak says work on Kartarpur Corridor to continue as planned

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Work on the Kartarpur Corridor would continue as planned, said Pakistan after it made the unilateral decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government abrogating Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:17 IST

I care about Kashmir as South Asia is my home, says Malala

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Calling for peace in the Kashmir region, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai on Thursday said that she cared about Kashmir because South Asia is her home.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:11 IST

Russia: 3 dead, 44 hospitalised after vehicles collide in Novorossiysk

Novorossiysk [Russia], Aug 8 (ANI): The Krasnodar Territory Health Ministry on Thursday stated that at least 44 people were hospitalised while three lost their lives after a bus and a car fell off a cliff following a collision near Novorossiysk.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:40 IST

People in Gilgit stage protest, demand compensation from Pak...

Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], Aug 8 (ANI): People in Gilgit-Baltistan held protests to demand compensation for their lands which were acquired by the Pakistani government, in the name of development, decades ago.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:27 IST

Female Kenyan lawmaker asked to leave Parliament for bringing baby

Nairobi [Kenya], Aug 8 (ANI): A female lawmaker, Zuleikha Hassan, was asked to leave the Kenyan Parliament after she brought her 5-month-old baby along.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 08:38 IST

'The Baloch have lost a great friend' - Sushma Swaraj's demise...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Baloch leaders like Allah Nazar and Naela Quadri Baloch joined the rest of the world in extending their condolences over the demise of former External Affairs Minister (EAM) and BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj who breathed her last in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 06:59 IST

Earthquakes hit Taiwan, Afghanistan; no casualties reported

Taipei [Taiwan], Aug 8 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale rattled the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Thursday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 06:43 IST

Hope US-N Korea talks resume in 'coming weeks', says Pompeo

Washington DC [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday hoped that denuclearisation talks between his country and North Korea will resume in the coming weeks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 06:23 IST

India condemns Cairo terror attack

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): India on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack in Egypt's capital Cairo which left 20 people dead earlier this week and expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased.

Read More
iocl