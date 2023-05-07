Pakistan: Police arrests several workers of Imran Khan's party from rally in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 7 (ANI): Several workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been arrested by the Islamabad Police from the rally in solidarity with the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to details, a large number of police personnel along with the prisoner van were deployed at F9 Park Islamabad. The Islamabad Police started arresting PTI workers as the rally approached the F9 park, as per the news report. The Islamabad Police arrested four PTI workers including two women.

The police has vacated Jinnah Avenue from the PTI workers, according to the news report. On Saturday, PTI carried out rallies across Pakistan to showcase solidarity with the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial amid a standoff between the judiciary and the government regarding the date of the election, ARY News reported.



PTI held rallies in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and other cities of Pakistan on Saturday. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold rallies every day starting next week till May 14, Geo News reported.

PTI chairman Imran Khan made the announcement while addressing workers at a rally at Lakshmi Chowk metro station in Lahore held to "support the Constitution, Supreme Court, and the chief justice of Pakistan". Imran Khan's party PTI carried out rallies in four cities - Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar, as per the Geo News report.

While referring to Shehbaz Sharif-led government, Imran Khan said, "It is the entire nation's decision to stand with the Constitution and [against] the way this mafia is putting pressure on and doing propaganda against the chief justice and [other] judges," according to Geo News report.

Imran Khan announced that he would come out and prepare the people to protest if the elections were not held. He said, "When a country's Constitution is violated, it means the justice system and the rule of law have ended. Most of all, it means that the nation has lost its freedom and become slaves." He further said that they will not rest until the elections are conducted and "Pakistan is free." (ANI)

