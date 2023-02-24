Pakistan police rescues women, children from Balochistan's arrested MP's private jail

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): In the latest development of Pakistan's triple Barkhan murder case, the Police and Anti Terrorist Force (ATF) rescued women and children from Balochistan's arrested minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran's private jail, Dawn reported.

Pakistan's ATF team conducted a raid at Khetran's private jail and recovered seven people including two women, and three children.

Six proclaimed absconders were also picked up by ATF and police. Police recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, reported Dawn.

Pakistani police, on Wednesday, arrested Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communication in his alleged connection with the murder of three people, whose bodies were found in the well in the Barkhan district. ARY News reported.

Police took Khetran in custody as he was accused of murdering those three people, Spokesperson said as the protesters continued their sit-in for the second consecutive day in Quetta demanding justice.

Responding to the Barkhan triple murder incident, Provincial Minister stated that baseless propaganda is being hatched against him, he has been in Quetta for the past 10 days and was challenged to find a private jail or a cell in his area, according to vernacular media Urdu Point.



The protesters, who have staged a sit-in along with the three bodies at the Fayyaz Sumbal Chowk, have demanded a case be registered against Khetran, he should be removed from the ministry, and the five people in captivity are recovered.

Muhammad Marri, the man whose three family members were murdered, has accused Khetran of keeping his five other family members in a "private jail".

In the latest development of the Barkhan case, the post-mortem examination of a girl, whose bullet-ridden body was found in a well, was conducted and it was found that she was killed after being sexually assaulted.

Police surgeon Dr Ayesha Faiz revealed that a girl, aged 17 or 18, was sexually assaulted and tortured. She further said that three bullets were shot into the head of the girl, adding that acid was thrown on the face and neck to hide the identity.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Pakistani police raided the houses of the Provincial Minister for Construction and Communications.

The relatives of the deceased and Marri tribesmen held a sit-in in the provincial capital against the murders, saying that the minister should be arrested and a judicial inquiry should be conducted into the matter.

Meanwhile, the tribal Jirga comprising representatives of heads of Baloch Pashtun tribes and other communities and tribes has given two days' time to the Government to arrest the accused involved in the Barkhan tragedy and stated that the Government should take the matter seriously so that the victims can be satisfied. If this is not done, they will become a part of the sit-in, according to vernacular media Urdu Point. (ANI)

