Pakistan: Police SHO, ASI guilty of 'staged' encounter

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): During a court hearing in Pakistan's Mehar Tehsil, an administrative subdivision of Dadu District in the Sindh province, a Station House Holder (SHO) and an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) were imprisoned after they were found guilty of staging an encounter.

The SHO and ASI were found guilty during the hearing in a court of second civil judge for staging an encounter in the jurisdiction of the B-Section police station to arrest two suspects about two months ago, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The order was passed after the forensic reports of the pistol, submitted by the police who allegedly recovered them from the suspects during the encounter, mentioned that no bullet had been fired from the weapon.



Meanwhile, the FIR, which was filed by SHO Asgar Ali Shah as the complainant, claimed that the suspects (Mashooq Qambrani and Ghulam Qadir Qambrani) were arrested after an exchange of fire with the police, the local media reported.

ASI Sikandar Jatoi was the eyewitness to the incident. The court found the two police officers guilty and ordered their arrest.

Notably, the judge ordered the release of the suspects Mashooq Qambrani and Ghulam Qadir Qambrani.

SHO Shah and ASI Jatoi officials were later released on bail for a surety of PKR 20,000 each. (ANI)

