Pakistan policeman killed after gunmen attack polio team in Khyber, TTP claims responsibility

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): A Pakistani policeman was killed on Saturday after gunmen attacked a polio team in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province (KP). The Pakistani Taliban has claimed the attack, reported local media.

The incident took place in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan district of KP. Armed men came on a motorcycle and attacked the polio security team, killing one security official and injuring another, reported Geo News. The security officer was assigned to protect the Polio team.



District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed has said that they have launched a search operation to find the armed men, who had fled the scene.

The Pakistani Taliban (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan), which announced the termination of ceasefire with the government on Friday, has claimed the attack.

Armed men targeting Polio teams in Pakistan is not new. Extremist groups often target polio teams and security assigned to protect them, claiming the vaccination campaigns are a conspiracy to sterilise children, reported Geo News. (ANI)

