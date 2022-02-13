Pakistan: Policeman killed, four others injured in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 13 (ANI): One policeman was killed and four other people were injured after two unidentified men opened fire at the staff of a private housing society in Pakistan's Islamabad, local media reported on Saturday.

According to The News International, the incident took place in Bhara Kahu area of Islamabad.



Quoting SSP (Operations) Islamabad Faisal Kamran, the media outlet reported that the incident took place due to an old enmity between two rival groups.

On Saturday morning, the people of a group were working on their machinery at a private housing society when two armed men, onboard a car, arrived there and opened fire, injuring three people, according to The News International.

"During the shootout, a police officer was killed while another official sustained bullet injures. One of the two armed men was also injured in the retaliatory fire," the SSP said. (ANI)

