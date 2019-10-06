Representative Image
Pakistan: Polio cases rise to 72; 3 new cases registered in Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:24 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 6 (ANI): The number of polio cases in Pakistan climbed to 72 this year with three new cases registered in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, authorities said on Saturday.
In Sindh, a 17-month-old girl from Karachi's Orangi Town became the latest victim of polio, bringing the total number of cases in the city to four and eighth such case across the province, The Express Tribune reported.
The Emergency Operation Centre for Polio in Sindh said that the child developed a fever and slight weakness in the right leg after which she was taken to the doctors.
The case was classified as acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) following which she was tested positive for the poliovirus, it added.
Meanwhile, the Balochistan Health Department said that the total number of polio cases in the province had reached six this year after a 15-month-old boy was diagnosed with the disease.
According to the victim's parents, the infant from Jaffarabad felt weakness in his legs and became paralysed after suffering from high fever.
The Emergency Polio Centre has also kicked off a special polio vaccination campaign after a recent spike in the cases and officials are optimistic to control the epidemic.
A 21-month-old boy was diagnosed with the deadly disease in Hazara division's Torghar district, raising the total number of such cases to 53 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
As per the country-wide figures, 72 polio cases have been reported during the current year including 53 cases from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, eight from Sindh, six from Balochistan and five from Punjab.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, last month, expressed serious concern over the recent spike in polio cases in the country and directed federal and provincial government officials to undertake effective awareness and immunisation campaigns to eliminate the disease. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:45 IST

