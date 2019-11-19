Representative Image
Pakistan Post to deliver 7 letters to Indian postal officials today

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A Pakistani postal operator will deliver seven letters to Indian postal officials at the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday evening, hours after Islamabad lifted a ban on the postal mail services with New Delhi.
The ban was imposed as part of a series of moves taken by Islamabad following the Indian government's move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The letters will be delivered by Pakistan Post, which is the country's largest postal operator.
It may be noted that while Postal mail services with India have resumed, the Parcel services still remain suspended, Pakistan media reported.
India's August 5 decision on Kashmir had evoked a strong reaction from Pakistan, which downgraded its diplomatic ties, and suspended both its communication links and trade with India. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:14 IST

Haftar's forces target munitions in Libya's Misrata with airstrikes

Tripoli [Libya], Nov 19 (ANI): Thirteen civilians were injured in airstrikes conducted by eastern Libyan forces in the western city of Misrata, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) said on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:45 IST

Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes to Subhash Chandra Bose at...

Singapore, Nov 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and other soldiers at the Indian National Army (INA) Memorial in Singapore on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:18 IST

Air Marshal HS Arora leads Indian delegation to Dubai Airshow 2019

Dubai [UAE], Nov 19 (ANI): Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora, Vice Chief of Air Staff is leading the Indian delegation at the Dubai Airshow 2019 which is being organised in UAE.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:02 IST

14 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghan airstrike

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 19 (ANI): As many as 14 Taliban terrorists, including a divisional commander, were killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:48 IST

Protests over gas price hike: Three Iranian security personnel killed

Tehran [Iran], Nov 19 (Sputnik/ANI): Three members of the Iranian security forces were killed during the unrest in Tehran, which is part of massive protests against the recent increase in gasoline prices across the country, media reported on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:04 IST

Afghan govt releases 3 terrorists as part of prisoners swap

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 19 (ANI): Three terrorists, including Anas Haqqani, were released from Bagram prison on Monday evening and flown to Doha, but will remain under 'house arrest', the sources told TOLOnews.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:39 IST

Rajnath Singh takes 'familiarisation sortie' in Singapore Air...

Singapore, Nov 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took a familiarisation air sortie in Super Puma Helicopter of Republic of Singapore Air Force. He is on a two-day visit to the island city.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:18 IST

PM Modi condoles demise of UAE President's brother

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Sultan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the brother of the UAE President and a member of the Al Nahyan ruling family.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:30 IST

Pakistan resumes postal mail services with India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 19 (ANI): Pakistan has resumed postal mail services with India and lifted a ban on the delivery of letters, reported Pakistani media.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:18 IST

Yemen's Houthi rebels capture 16 people, 3 ships in Red Sea,...

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 19 (ANI): Yemen's Houthis rebels have captured 16 people and hijacked three ships south of the Red sea, South Korea foreign ministry said.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:49 IST

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif leaves for London for medical treatment

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 19 (ANI): Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday left for London in an air ambulance for medical treatment.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:30 IST

Physician clears air on 'speculation' about Trump's off-record...

Washington [US], Nov 19 (ANI): Dispelling speculations about Donald Trump's health, his physician on Monday said that the president has not had any chest pain and was not treated for urgent or acute issues.

