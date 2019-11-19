Pakistan Post to deliver 7 letters to Indian postal officials today

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A Pakistani postal operator will deliver seven letters to Indian postal officials at the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday evening, hours after Islamabad lifted a ban on the postal mail services with New Delhi.

The ban was imposed as part of a series of moves taken by Islamabad following the Indian government's move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The letters will be delivered by Pakistan Post, which is the country's largest postal operator.

It may be noted that while Postal mail services with India have resumed, the Parcel services still remain suspended, Pakistan media reported.

India's August 5 decision on Kashmir had evoked a strong reaction from Pakistan, which downgraded its diplomatic ties, and suspended both its communication links and trade with India. (ANI)

