Pakistan President asks poll body to propose date for general elections

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 6 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, the President's Secretariat has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to propose dates for the general elections.

As per a press release shared by Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Twitter, in a letter dated April 5, the President's Secretariat has asked the ECP to propose dates for holding general elections within ninety days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, that is April 3, in accordance with the provisions of the country's constitution.

"ECP has been conveyed that clause 5 (A) of the Article 48 and clause 2 of Article 224 of the Constitution provide that the President shall appoint a date, not later than ninety days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, for holding general elections to the National Assembly," read the release.



It further said that as per the Elections Act 2017, a consultation with the ECP is required to announce the date of general elections.

On Sunday, Alvi dissolved the Pakistani parliament following Prim Minister Imran Khan's advice. Imran Khan made the proposal minutes after Parliament's Deputy Speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in him as "unconstitutional."

Meanwhile, Imran Khan will continue as the Prime Minister until the caretaker Prime Minister is appointed, said the President as the SC is looking into the matter of National Assembly dissolution. (ANI)

