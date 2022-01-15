Pakistan: Prices of petroleum products likely to increase by over Rs 5 per litre

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): The prices of petrol and diesel are likely to go up by over Pakistani Rs 5 per litre from Sunday for the next fortnight, local media reported citing sources on Saturday.

The Petroleum Division has received a summary regarding an upward revision of prices of petroleum products, ARY News reproted.

According to the Pakistani media, the price of petrol may be jacked up by Pakistani Rs 5.15 per litre and that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Pakistani Rs 5.65 per litre. An increase of Pakistani Rs 4/litre has been proposed in the price of light-speed diesel (LSD).



The sources said the proposed hike in prices of petroleum products has been worked out in light of rising oil rates globally. The Ministry of Finance will announce the new prices of petroleum products later today after the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

On December 31, the federal government jacked up the prices of petrol, diesel and other products by up to Pakistani Rs 4.15 per litre.

The federal government announced an increase of Pakistani Rs 4 per litre in the price of petrol, Pakistani Rs 4 in that of high-speed diesel (HSD), Pakistani Rs 3.95 in Kerosene oil and Pakistani Rs 4.15 in the price of light diesel oil, as per ARY News. (ANI)

