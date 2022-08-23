Pakistan: Proscribed group TTP releases new videos of training with US weapons from Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 23 (ANI): The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Tuesday released a new video showcasing its preparedness to fight the war against the Pakistani army.

The videos released show terrorists training with US weapons from Afghanistan including M24 sniper rifles, M4 carbines with Trijicon ACOG scopes and M16A4 rifles with a thermal scope, reported War Noir, a weapons and conflicts research group.

Additionally, terrorists can be seen while operating DShKM heavy machine guns, 107mm Type 85 single-tube rocket launcher and a B-10 pattern 82mm recoilless rifle (likely its Chinese copy: Type 65/-1), tweeted War Noir.

Also, a couple of terrorists can be seen carrying an uncommon Pakistani POF-made weapon in the videos. These weapons appear to be an MP5P3 submachine gun (MP5A3 clone) and an MG1A3 machine gun (MG3 clone).

Besides the noted weapons, an M249 machine gun (from former ANA stocks as well), PK/M machine guns, SVD DMRs, Hungarian AMD-65 rifle and common AKM rifles with several GP-25 under-barrel grenade launchers were used as well, added War Noir.

In general, it is seen that TTP has increased its modern equipment in addition to the weapons that have been widely used in the region for a long time. After the Taliban took power, the use of weapons originating from Afghanistan has increased in various countries.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan has increasingly complained of attacks across the border from Afghanistan, an issue that has become a source of diplomatic tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan.



Residents of Swat and Lower Dir district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan held protests against the return of proscribed group TTP terrorists, reported South Asia Media Research Institute (SAMRI).

The return of the dreaded TTP to Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is causing great anxiety among civilians. "We are not willing to tolerate any Taliban or other terrorists," Jabber Khan, a lawyer who helped organize the protests in Lower Dir, said.

A political analyst, while commenting on the TTP statement, said that the entire world was wondering how a particular group could fight against a state for such a long time without any substantial financial resources.

"Is it possible to continue such a long conflict against the state, without resources?" he questioned, reported Dawn.

Notably, talks between the Pakistan and TTP began in October 2021 to seek a political solution to the issue. The talks that were held at the request of the Afghan Taliban led to a one-month ceasefire in November. However, the truce could not last long as differences emerged soon.

The ongoing peace talks between the TTP and Pakistan government reached a stalemate as the outlawed group refused to give in on its demand for the reversal of the merger of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Despite a series of meetings between the two sides in recent weeks to break the impasse, there has also been a stalemate over the issue of TTP laying down arms in case of a peace deal. (ANI)

