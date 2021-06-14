Pakistan: Protest erupts in Islamabad after custodial death in Counter Terrorism Department

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 13 (ANI): Protest erupted in Islamabad on Saturday after the custodial death of a suspect in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The relatives and acquaintances of the deceased staged a sit-in on IJP Road with the body of the suspect, demanding an inquiry into his death and "justice", reported Geo News.

The suspect had been arrested a few days ago on suspicion of involvement in the deaths of two policemen in the G-13 neighbourhood of the capital.

The suspect's mother told Geo News that her son had surrendered to the police willingly for questioning and lamented that he had met such a fate. "If he was involved in any way, why do this to him? Why not forward the matter to a judge," she asked?

She had vowed to continue her protest till she gets answers. Other protesters, some of whom were neighbours of the suspect, accused the police of torturing and killing him.



"There are signs of torture on the body," they said, adding that they had been handed over the body after being told he had "died of fever".

They demanded that the prime minister and senior government officials take notice of the matter.

Later, the police said a case has been registered against the police personnel involved in the incident -- CTD Station House Officer Fayyaz Ranjha and Inquiry Officer Shams Akbar -- both of whom have been arrested, reported Geo News.

According to a statement by the police, the suspect died due to inadequate medical treatment amid extreme heat and a fever.

The sit-in caused a disruption in the flow of traffic. It was called off later in the evening after talks were held with Additional Deputy Commissioner General Islamabad Rana Waqas, who promised a judicial inquiry within three months, reported Geo News. (ANI)

