Protest in Karachi against the murder of Hindu girl. Photo/ANI
Protest in Karachi against the murder of Hindu girl. Photo/ANI

Pakistan: Protest held in Karachi against murder of Hindu girl

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:04 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 18 (ANI): A massive protest took place in Karachi against the murder of a Sindhi Hindu girl, Namrita Chandni, in Larkana on Tuesday.

 

Voicing their anger against the Pakistani government, the protestors demanded justice for the deceased girl who was a final year student of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS).

 

Many people in the crowd also carried placards and demanded the government to better the law and order situation in the region.

 

The aggrieved protesters were heard shouting slogans like—“Namrita ko Insaf do”, “Won’t tolerate hooliganism”.

 

In yet another case highlighting the deplorable conditions of minorities in Pakistan, Chandni was found murdered in her hostel room.

 

Chandani, who belonged to Ghotki town where a Hindu temple was ransacked recently, was found lying on a charpoy on Tuesday with a piece of cloth tied to her neck while her room was locked from inside.

 

The police and authorities have tried to downplay the incident by saying that she committed suicide. However, her family has asserted that she was murdered.

Her brother, Vishal, who is a medical consultant, said that the preliminary checkup showed that she was murdered.

 

"It was not a suicide, suicide marks are different, I found cable marks around her neck. There are marks on her hand too. The marks are of cable but her friend had said that she found her with dupatta around her neck," said Vishal Sundar.

 

When asked whether she was facing some problems, he said, "No there was nothing like that, I myself had talked with her two days back. She was a brilliant student".

 

He demanded that the case must be investigated fairly and citizens should support his family.

 

This comes a day after people vandalized properties including a temple in Ghotki after a school principal from the minority Hindu community was booked on charges of alleged blasphemy.

 

The mystery around the murder of Namrita has raised suspicions with people questioning whether it was a case of forced conversion.

 

In recent times, several cases of forced conversion have come to the fore, highlighting religious persecution in Pakistan.

 

Every year, around 1,000 young Sindhi Hindu girls between the age of 12 and 28 are abducted, forcibly married and converted to Islam, US-based Sindhi Foundation has said.

 

According to Pakistan's own human rights commission, from January 2004 to May 2018, there were 7,430 cases of such abductions of Sindhi girls in Pakistan. The actual number is estimated to be much higher as most of the cases go unreported.

 

The recent incident of abduction, forcible marriage and religious conversion of a Sikh girl of Nankana Sahib is a telling example of what minorities go through in Pakistan. Jagjit Kaur daughter of the Granthi of Nanakana Sahib Gurdwara, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev, in Pakistan, was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted to Islam after her marriage to a Muslim man.

 

The matter had raised a furore in India, with several political leaders across parties asking for action to be taken against the perpetrators.

 

The incidents have come at a time when Pakistan has been ranting up its diabolic rhetoric of the so-called mistreatment of minorities in India, particularly Muslims.

Pakistan has been condemned internationally for cracking down on the minorities living in their country.

 

Islamabad has also reportedly been discriminating against its religious minorities which is manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes, forced conversion to Islam, etc., making the Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas and Shias one of the most persecuted minorities in the region.

 

Pakistan's record of using unfair means of treatment against the minority communities was exposed once again after a former legislator of Prime Minister Imran Khan's party sought political asylum in India.

 

Baldev Kumar, a former MLA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI party) from Barikot in Khyber Pakhtun Khwa (KPK) assembly and his family had come to India earlier this month to seek political asylum. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:09 IST

US embarrassed that $100s of blns of its arms didn't intercept...

Tehran [Iran], Sept 18 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif on Tuesday hit out at the USA while making an apparent reference to a drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and said that it was embarrassing for the US that its arms worth several billion dollars could not intercept Yemini fi

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:15 IST

Sirisena's support to Rajapaksa family will help China's designs...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 18 (ANI): Amid growing tussle for power between President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the upcoming presidential elections in Sri Lanka may lead to an alliance between SLPP (Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna) and SLFP (Sri Lanka Freedom Party) wher

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:52 IST

Amidst heightened tensions, US Secretary of Sate to visit Saudi...

Washington [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Amidst heightened tensions in the region following a drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will embark on a two-day visit to the Middle East.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:47 IST

Pakistan continues false tirade against India, says Jaishankar's...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 18 (ANI): Amid atrocities committed by its military establishment in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) being exposed regularly, Pakistan on Tuesday continued peddling its false narrative about the region and termed the 'physical jurisdiction' remarks of Indian Minister of Exte

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:11 IST

Not looking to meet Iranian President at UN meeting: Donald Trump

Washington [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Days after attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that he is not looking to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a United Nations meeting at the end of the month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 02:51 IST

Trump attending 'Howdy, Modi!' historic tribute to...

Washington [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Alice Wells, US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump's decision to join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'Howdy Modi' event is a "historic tribute" to contributions of Indian-American community.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 02:25 IST

Pakistan: ECP dismisses plea seeking Maryam Nawaz's removal as...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 18 (ANI): A plea to remove PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, who is currently in the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) physical remand, as Vice President of the party was dismissed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:59 IST

Russia's largest petroleum firm Rosneft to increase investment...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Russia's largest petroleum company Rosneft on Tuesday committed to increasing its investments at its petrochemical unit in Vadinar refinery for the development of Nayara Energy project in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:45 IST

Pakistan to set up special tribunals for media appeals

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): The Federal Cabinet has decided to set up special tribunals to resolve issues related to the media industry and other stakeholders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:26 IST

Former Afghan Prez condemns Kabul, Parwan blasts

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Tuesday condemned "in the strongest term" the brazen blasts carried out by the Taliban that initially targeted the election rally of President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan and the Embassy of United States in central Kabul.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:55 IST

India's appetite to shape global agenda much more today: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): India's foreign policy today has a much stronger connection with the national security policy, and the country's ability and appetite to shape global agenda is much more than before, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:39 IST

Pashtun activists hold protest against Pak brutalities

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 17 (ANI): The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on Tuesday organised a massive protest against the Pakistan Army and its intelligence agencies, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence, in front of the United Nations office here.

Read More
iocl