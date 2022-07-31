Pakistan: Protesters vandalise Multan police station against fake encounter

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Protesting against the killing of a man and the injuring of another person in an encounter, scores of people vandalised a police station in Multan city of Pakistan's Punjab province, local media reported.

As per police, the officers were on a routine checking when they signalled a car to pull over in the Choti Jhok Alpa police area but the riders sped away. The police chased the car and opened fire, leaving riders Faheem and Azam injured while two other riders fled, Dawn reported.

Pakistan police have been accused of launching fake encounters and targeted killings in the country over the past several months.

Locals in the North Waziristan tribal district have staged a sit-in blocking the main highway connecting Miramshah with other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to protest against the targeted killings and lawlessness in the area.

The sit-in took place on Wednesday.



The protest movement has been started under the direction of the Uthmanzai tribe's elders, the main tribe from which the Dawar and Ahmadzai Wazir tribes of North Waziristan descend, Dawn reported.

They have been demanding of the government to take action against the target killers and maintain peace in the district.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the tribal council (Jigra) of Uthmanzai elders had met where it was decided that a protest movement would be launched and continued till acceptance of their demands.

The jirga had also decided to start a complete boycott of the official functions, and that the local people would neither visit offices nor meet the officials.

A 30-member jirga comprising elders of all branches of the Uthmanzai tribe was constituted to discuss the situation with the local officials, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, the protesters blocked the Miramshah-Bannu Road while placing boulders on it.

On the other hand, the workers of different political parties and local residents continued a sit-in in the Eidek area near Mirali town. (ANI)

