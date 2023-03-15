Pakistan: PTI claims Imran Khan "attacked through bullets, expired tear gas"

Lahore [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday claimed that party chief Imran Khan was attacked "through bullets, expired tear gas and etc."

"Pakistan's most popular leader and former Prime Minister was attacked through bullets, expired tear gas and etc. The fascism of this regime stands exposed," PTI tweeted on its official Twitter handle at 11:52 am on Wednesday.

The party also alleged that Zaman Park, where the PTI chairman was holed up in his house, is "under extreme attack" by law enforcement personnel, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

PTI in a tweet at 11:48 am on Wednesday shared a video alleging "open firing by Rangers and Police", without specifying when the video was filmed. It added that Zaman Park is "under extreme attack". The footage could not be independently verified by Dawn and it could not be ascertained if it was from today.



Dawn on Wednesday reported that a police team that arrived at Imran Khan's residence in the Zaman Park area on Tuesday to arrest him faced fierce resistance from the PTI supporters who braved tear gas and water cannons to keep the police personnel at bay.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf workers engaged the police for more than 11 hours.

On Tuesday night, PTI gained an upper hand in Lahore. The influx of a large number of supporters into Zaman Park forced security men to retreat. By midnight, police had suffered around 30 casualties. Geo News reported that at least 15 PTI men had also been detained by the police, according to Dawn.

Earlier, Imran Khan has accused the federal government of planning his arrest according to a "London plan" to finish all cases against the country's former premier Nawaz Sharif.

In a video message, Khan said, "This is part of the London plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, make the PTI fall and finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif." (ANI)

