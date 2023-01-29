Pakistan: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry sent to 2 day physical remand

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 28 (ANI): A judicial magistrate on Saturday granted police two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, in a sedition case, reported Geo News.

Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja announced the verdict after -- earlier in the day -- a district and sessions court accepted the Islamabad Police's petition overturning a decision that sent the former minister on judicial remand and rejected Fawad's plea to discharge him from the sedition case.

Fawad is facing sedition charges for publicly "threatening" the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a media talk -- was arrested from his Lahore residence on Wednesday after a case was registered against him at the Kohsar Police Station, reported Geo News.

In the order issued Saturday, the judicial magistrate ordered the Islamabad Police to produce the former federal information minister before his court on Monday (January 30) upon the expiry of his remand.



Taking notice of today's incident, PTI Chairman Imran Khan lashed out at the authorities and said that the manner in which Fawad was presented before the court was proof of the government's "vindictiveness", reported Geo News.

Referring to the current government and its leaders as "pharaohs", Khan also underscored the treatment meted out to PTI leaders Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill as proof that the country was in disarray.

In his series of tweets, the PTI chief stated: "Taking Fawad to court handcuffed and head/face covered like a terrorist shows the low and vindictive levels [the] imported government and state have reached.

"The treatment of Fawad and Azam Swati and Gill before him leaves no doubt in people's mind that now we are a banana republic," the ex-prime minister, who was ousted last April, said.

Khan further added: "The law of the jungle now prevails where might is right & the Constitution & law of the land have been totally subjugated by the Pharaohs of today." (ANI)

