Pakistan: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill claims 'threat letter' was hidden from Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): The "foreign conspiracy" matter to oust Imran Khan government from Pakistan is still doing rounds in the country. In yet another claim, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday claimed that attempts were made to hide "threat letter" from the PTI chairman.

Gill in a news conference claimed that 'cipher' (threat letter) was being hidden from Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, but "we extracted it with force," reported The News International.

Earlier, Imran Khan on March 7 had said that US envoy Donald Lu in a meeting with the Pakistani envoy threatened to oust his government. The envoy confirmed the whole development through a cipher to the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

During the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan had said that a few PTI MNAs and allied parties thought to leave the government by cursing it.

"We have all the details of the people who met the officials of the US consulate," he added.



Gill, however, stopped short of saying who was hiding it. When asked who attempted to hide the alleged letter, he put the responsibility on reporters, saying that journalists knew better who did so, reported The News International.

Again, when pressed why the thenPTI government had not taken action against those responsible for hiding the letter, he tried to parry the question and then said that the energies of the-then government were being consumed on tackling the conspiracy, therefore, it was not possible at that time to hold someone accountable.

He added that even if accountability would have been conducted, the people involved in it would have been rescued, reported The News International.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi himself said in a TV show on April 5, that he had seen the letter a couple of days after he came to know about it and when the letter came to his notice, he had expressed concerns and also informed prime minister Imran Khan that it was a thing worth-noting.

Moreover, Qureshi added that other stakeholders were also informed about it, reported The News International.

Imran Khan also alleged that he is replaced by corrupt people and said that they have been imposed on the country - the coalition of Asif Ali Zardari, and Shehbaz Sharif who want to settle their own corruption cases, adding, they are destroying Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). (ANI)

