Pakistan: PTI leader Swati names army personnel 'responsible' for 'custodial torture'

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 31 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati named two military officials responsible for his custodial torture and called for them to be removed from their posts.

During his presser on Friday, Swati alleged: "Major General Faisal" and "Sector Commander Fahim" were the "two culprits" behind his abuse and custodial torture, reported Dawn.

However, he did not reveal their full names in his presser.

He revealed the names with the "expectation" from the nation, courts, president and parliament members that a proper investigation would be conducted and the officials would be "removed from their positions."

Swati referred to "a few individuals of the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence)" as the "masters of the black and white of this country, as no institution is safe from the blackmailing of those people".



He also demanded "the infamous ISI political wing be buried" as it was responsible for the country's "insult and notoriety" rather than being the army's flag carrier, reported Dawn.

Swati was arrested earlier this month in a case registered against him over a controversial tweet thought to be against the armed forces, made the remarks at a press conference in Islamabad ahead of the PTI's long march.

Since his arrest, Swati has alleged he was stripped and tortured. Last week, PTI Chairman Imran Khan decried Swati's "custodial torture" in a press conference alongside him. The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights also condemned it.

During the press conference, he also showed the torture marks present on his hands "15 days after the incident," reported Dawn.

He further said that he had presented his case to the Supreme Court a few days ago in the presence of his lawyers and the journalist community. (ANI)

