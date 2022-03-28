Pakistan: PTI offers Ministry to MQM-P in a bid to woo ally ahead of no-trust vote

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stares at the possible threat to his seat, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in a bid to woo its ally MQM-P ahead of the no-trust motion, decided to offer the Ministry of Ports and Shipping to the party.

According to government sources, the Ministry of Ports and Shipping will be offered to MQM-P. It has been a longstanding demand of the party.

According to details, a government delegation will meet the leadership of MQM-P tonight to hold further discussions, the sources said, reported The News International. Notably, MQM-P has seven votes in the National Assembly and the party's support is crucial for the ruling party.

The development comes after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached out to both the key allies of the ruling PTI-- the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). The PML(Q), which has been in alliance with the PTI government, is yet to take a clear stance over the no-trust move.

Meanwhile, PTI on Monday announced Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as its candidate for Punjab chief minister after Usman Buzdar resigned from the top post.



PM Imran Khan's aide on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, made the announcement of the name of Elahi on the social media platform Twitter, reported Dawn. Gill also claimed that PML-Q announced support to PM in the no-confidence motion.

The Opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion against the chief minister of Punjab province in the Punjab Assembly.

This comes in the wake of the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and increasing pressure within the PTI to remove the incumbent chief minister.

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.

Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday tabled the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the lower house.

Following the tabling of the resolution, the deputy speaker announced that the debate on the resolution would begin on March 31. "The session is adjourned until 4 pm on March 31," he said.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. (ANI)

